Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 44.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $172.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.41. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.63 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.