Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 220.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $47.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

