Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 240.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $278.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.