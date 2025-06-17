General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $63.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get General Mills alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.