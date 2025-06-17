Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.80.
VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of VEEV stock opened at $284.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $176.41 and a 52 week high of $291.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.79.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.