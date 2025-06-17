Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.80.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $284.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $176.41 and a 52 week high of $291.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.