Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Receives C$13.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.08.

VHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

Vitalhub stock opened at C$11.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.62. The stock has a market cap of C$600.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$6.74 and a 12-month high of C$12.34.

In other news, Director Francis Nelson Shen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,750.00. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

