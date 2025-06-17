Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $82.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

