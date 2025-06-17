Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

