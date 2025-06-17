Adero Partners LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Adero Partners LLC lessened its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 141.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 659.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB stock opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

