Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after buying an additional 14,723,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 17,018.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock opened at $355.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,448 shares of company stock worth $50,133,659 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on V. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.