Adero Partners LLC Increases Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 472.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 66,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

