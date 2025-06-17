Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

PLD opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

