Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.4%

O stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

