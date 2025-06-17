Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,384 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

