Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $556.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

