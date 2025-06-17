Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 9,249 Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TMSL opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $35.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $793.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.