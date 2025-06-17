Copia Wealth Management Has $56,000 Stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 717.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $33.07.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

