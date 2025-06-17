Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 91 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

