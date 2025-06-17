Short Interest in Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Decreases By 49.0%

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SKRE stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.
About Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF
