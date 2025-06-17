Stephens Consulting LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $214.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

