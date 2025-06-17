Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in 3M by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in 3M by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 142,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in 3M by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. 3M has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.83.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

