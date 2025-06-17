Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of -0.05. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOTK. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 56,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $3,101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

