Stephens Consulting LLC Has $134,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 426,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Finally, Stanich Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $90.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.6311 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

