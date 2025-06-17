Copia Wealth Management Invests $62,000 in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

About Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 0 to 5 years remaining to maturity. SHYL was launched on Jan 10, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

