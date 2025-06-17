Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 42,475 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 803.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SLNG opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.29%.

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.