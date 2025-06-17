iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 189,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSB opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.