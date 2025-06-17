Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Buys A$39,313.10 in Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider John Schlederer bought 300,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$39,313.10 ($25,694.84).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, John Schlederer bought 381,391 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$51,106.39 ($33,402.87).

On Monday, May 26th, John Schlederer bought 101,850 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$13,240.50 ($8,653.92).

On Tuesday, April 22nd, John Schlederer bought 10,000 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$1,050.00 ($686.27).

On Monday, April 14th, John Schlederer bought 15,244 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$1,600.62 ($1,046.16).

Academies Australasia Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

About Academies Australasia Group

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.

