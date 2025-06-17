Rincon Resources Limited (ASX:RCR) Insider Blair Sergeant Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Rincon Resources Limited (ASX:RCR – Get Free Report) insider Blair Sergeant purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($15,686.27).

Rincon Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Rincon Resources alerts:

Rincon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rincon Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Western Australia. It explores for gold, copper, and critical rare-earth elements. The company holds 100% interests in the South Telfer project that consists of 9 granted tenements and 3 tenement applications covering 566 square kilometers located in the Paterson Range region; the Laverton project that consists of 11 granted exploration tenements and 10 tenement applications encompassing 100 square kilometers located in the Laverton tectonic zone; and the Kiwirrkurra project that consist of 5 granted tenements and 1 tenement application covering 220 square kilometers located in the West Arunta region.

Receive News & Ratings for Rincon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rincon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.