Rincon Resources Limited (ASX:RCR) Insider Blair Sergeant Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Rincon Resources Limited (ASX:RCR – Get Free Report) insider Blair Sergeant purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($15,686.27).
Rincon Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Rincon Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rincon Resources
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Rincon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rincon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.