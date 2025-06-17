Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 2,993 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,183 shares in the company, valued at $186,087.26. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Xencor Trading Down 1.5%
Xencor stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.87. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $27.24.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,402,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after buying an additional 1,827,883 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Xencor by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,288,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 1,438,760 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 169.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,655,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 1,040,159 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Xencor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,761,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,857,000 after buying an additional 776,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 837,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 685,557 shares in the last quarter.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
