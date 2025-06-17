Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) Insider Steven Morris Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ – Get Free Report) insider Steven Morris purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,000.00 ($22,222.22).
Auric Mining Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Auric Mining
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auric Mining
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Auric Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auric Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.