Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) Insider Steven Morris Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ – Get Free Report) insider Steven Morris purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,000.00 ($22,222.22).

Auric Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Auric Mining

Auric Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold projects. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold project, the Spargoville project, the Jeffreys Find gold project, and the Chalice West Project comprising 25 granted tenements, including 6 mining leases that covers an area of approximately 516 square kilometers located in the Widgiemooltha area of Western Australia.

