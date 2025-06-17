Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) CFO Andrew Gengos Buys 5,000 Shares

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Gengos bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,250. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Gengos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Andrew Gengos bought 10,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TERN opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $350.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Further Reading

