Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Torben Ostergaard Sells 2,444 Shares of Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $73,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,252.55. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Torben Ostergaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Torben Ostergaard sold 4,889 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $120,318.29.

Hippo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $735.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.50). Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

