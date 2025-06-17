Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) EVP Arthur X. Suazo Purchases 22,421 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 22,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,998.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 115,123 shares in the company, valued at $256,724.29. The trade was a 24.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of HPP opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $389.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

