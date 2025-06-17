Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Director Dipchand Nishar Sells 30,253 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) Director Dipchand Nishar sold 30,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $62,926.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,344.32. The trade was a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SEER opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.54.
Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Seer had a negative net margin of 565.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.
