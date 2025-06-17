Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Director Dipchand Nishar Sells 30,253 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) Director Dipchand Nishar sold 30,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $62,926.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,344.32. The trade was a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Seer Stock Down 2.4%

SEER opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Seer had a negative net margin of 565.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seer

About Seer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seer by 124.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 363,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 201,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seer by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 179,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Seer by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 727,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Seer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 719,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.