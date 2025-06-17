Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Saga Communications news, major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $121,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 927,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,793,030. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,991 shares of company stock worth $127,073. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.27. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Saga Communications had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

