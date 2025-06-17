Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Director George Ervin Perdue III Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) Director George Ervin Perdue III acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,384 shares in the company, valued at $737,008. This represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Ervin Perdue III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, George Ervin Perdue III acquired 500 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, George Ervin Perdue III acquired 3,500 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $69,090.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, George Ervin Perdue III acquired 2,412 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $45,417.96.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, George Ervin Perdue III acquired 10,000 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, George Ervin Perdue III acquired 6,840 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $125,445.60.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $951.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,211,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 298,227 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,156,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,640,000 after acquiring an additional 941,511 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 840,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 141,545 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 813,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 486,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SDHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

