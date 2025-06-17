Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.37. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 50,500 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a market cap of C$62.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc is an international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in onshore reservoirs in Trinidad. The company holds interests in producing and exploration properties in southern Trinidad, which is approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights.

