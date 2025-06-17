Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 578.93 ($7.86) and traded as high as GBX 609 ($8.26). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 605 ($8.21), with a volume of 213,247 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.50) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 578.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 552.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

