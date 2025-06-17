Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Up 15.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) rose 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 869.80 ($11.80) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.75). Approximately 3,262,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,158,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751.40 ($10.20).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Entain Trading Down 1.7%

Insider Transactions at Entain

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 682.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 689.75.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 1,661,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.66), for a total value of £10,600,370 ($14,385,086.17). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Entain

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

