Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $10.16. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 47,117 shares traded.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Redeia Corporación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

