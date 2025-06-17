Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Trading 18.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) were up 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 132.80 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 132.80 ($1.80). Approximately 8,072,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 2,237,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.52).

Metro Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £887.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.35.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

