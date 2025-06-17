Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £167.40 ($227.17) and last traded at £164.85 ($223.71), with a volume of 34842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £165.30 ($224.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is £152.72 and its 200-day moving average is £144.13. The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

