Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 836 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,418,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,133,000 after buying an additional 751,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,771,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,225,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,989,000 after buying an additional 168,035 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $234.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.92. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.49, for a total value of $1,864,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,305.73. The trade was a 39.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,640. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,050 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,077. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial set a $267.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

