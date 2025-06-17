International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in International General Insurance by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 226,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of IGIC opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $27.76.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). International General Insurance had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IGIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on IGIC

About International General Insurance

(Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.