Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 14.7% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $504.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.