Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,336,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

