Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $423.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.60. The company has a market cap of $419.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.