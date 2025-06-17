SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,909 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $54,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,581,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 109,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.