Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,184 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,554,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,322,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,231,000 after buying an additional 168,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after buying an additional 294,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after buying an additional 1,346,097 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. This trade represents a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $408,741.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,747,056.18. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,852 shares of company stock valued at $13,219,431 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $160.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

