Montecito Bank & Trust Has $790,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,538 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 44.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

